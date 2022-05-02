Liberia: Chinese Ambassador Attends the Handover Ceremony of China-Aided South-South Cooperation Health and Nutrition Project in Liberia

On April 26, the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia H.E. Ren Yisheng made a site visit to Gibi District, Margibi County where some Chinese government-aided South-South cooperation health and nutrition projects are implemented, together with Hon. Wilhemina S. Jallah, Minister of Health of Liberia and Ms. Laila O. Gad, UNICEF representative and attended the handover ceremony. Mr. Li Jiang, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy, officials of Margibi County, and representatives of UNICEF project team were present.

Ambassador Ren visited the Worhn Community Clinic, the most remote project implementation site in Margibi County, and was warmly welcomed by the local elders and residents there. Ambassador Ren listened carefully to the report of the construction and future planning of Worhn Clinic, inquired in detail about the implementation of the health and nutrition project, and expressed solicitude to women and children who have been severely affected by the epidemic. Ambassador Ren said that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with UNICEF and other international organizations to help vulnerable groups such as women and children in Liberia to overcome difficulties, cope with the epidemic, and continuously improve the level of health and nutrition security.

The Ministry of Health of Liberia, UNICEF, the elders and residents of the recipient areas expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chinese government for their great assistance, said that the health and nutrition project will help vulnerable groups such as women and children to improve their health and nutrition status and improve their quality of life.

In November 2020, the Chinese government provided UNICEF with US$1 million in earmarked funds under the South-South Cooperation Fund project to support Liberia's fight against the Covid-19 epidemic and provide Liberian women and children with basic health care and nutrition services. Specifically, first is to provide high-quality routine newborn care supplies to 60 health institutions in Montserrado, Margibi and Grand Bassa. Between March and November 2021, a total of 56,382 children under the age of 5 and 13,534 pregnant women benefited. Babies delivered normally in recipient institutions accounted for 98% of all births. The second is to provide milk powder and other malnutrition treatment materials to health institutions in 15 counties. From March to November 2021, a total of 21,585 children with severe acute malnutrition between 6 and 59 months were treated.