Zimbabwe: Mash Central Targets More People in Vaccination Drive

Mashonaland Central is targeting vaccinating 70 to 100 percent of its population in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination as they leave no one behind in disease control.

The province recorded 14 201 cases and 323 deaths among them six members of healthcare services.

Currently 14 cases are active in the province and Bindura is the most affected district with Mbire being the least.

About 511 403 people, 51 percent of the provincial population received their first vaccination dose and 315 226 which is 31, 2 percent received the second dose while 38 371 received dose three.

The second phase started on May 2, 2022 while outreach programs will begin on May 4 in schools, churches, mines, growth points and workplaces.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Timothy Maregere acknowledged efforts by the Government and development partners in ensuring sustained service delivery even under challenging conditions presented by the pandemic.

Speaking at a COVID19 steering committee meeting at Bindura Hospital Mr Maregere said Mash Central is prone to several emergencies among them disease outbreaks and natural disasters like floods.

"I am encouraged by the past and present efforts to halt and reverse the effects of COVID19 in the province," he said.

"As the COVID19 burden evolved globally it became necessary for us to establish quarantine centres as part of efforts to prevent local transmission.

"This placed the province among the first to locally manage the pandemic without referring to Central Hospital."

Mr Maregere said although COVID10 cases are going down the province must not lower its efforts and guard.

The provincial nursing officer Anna Chinyemba said all the 785 schools and 158 health facilities will offer all the three doses to all eligible populations starting from 12 years and above.

She urged beneficiaries to bring their vaccination cards to various outreach points.

The provincial medical doctor Dr Clemence Tshuma said the second phase of COVID19 vaccination is an opportunity for the province to reach head immunity as a fifth wave beacon.

"South Africa has reported the fifth wave and it is likely that we will report cases from them. We want to be prepared and manage cases in our province," he said.

"We need to increase and improve our coverage because when we reach head immunity we will not get severe cases."