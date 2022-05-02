Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Champions Democracy

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa continues to uphold democratic tenets through giving opportunities to individuals and groups to form political parties at will since the inception of the New Dispensation.

The advent of the new political paradigm ushered in by President Mnangagwa saw at least 23 political parties contesting the 2018 harmonised elections with Zanu PF winning resoundingly.

More new political parties continue to register ahead of the 2023 elections as witnessed by the launch of a new opposition party called United Freedom Party (UFP) fronted by Mr Godwin Zivavose who is also a pastor.

The launch of the new political party has demonstrated that the New Dispensation is championing democratic etiquettes contrary to the reports by some sections of Western funded media that the country media thwarts democracy.

The UFP party with the red and white colours.

Speaking during the launch UFP president Mr Zivavose said he was driven by the calling from God to form a new political party which he believed would solve the so-called challenges affecting the country.

"UFP is a bona fide Zimbabwean political party with a distinct ideology which informs its collective thinking and envisaged approach to solving the myriad of challenges that continue to affect the various facets of citizen's lives," said Mr Zivavose.

President Mnangagwa launched the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) in May 2019 as part of bringing unity among political players and chart the way forward for a harmonious and unified society.

Under the grouping, political parties put aside their self-interests in pursuance of a national development agenda anchored on dialogue and peaceful engagement.