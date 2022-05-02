Zimbabwe: Robbers Kill Chiweshe Businessman's Wife

THREE armed robbers shot and killed a Chiweshe businessman's wife after they raided their house and stole US$2 300 cash and six cellphones early last Friday morning.

The victim was shot once on the right side of the chest and she died on the spot.

The incident occurred at around 2am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Kanhukamwe Business Centre, Chiweshe on April 29, 2022 at about 0200hrs where three unknown men, who were armed with two unidentified pistols, robbed a local business man of US$2 300 cash and six cellphones at his residence.

"One of the suspects shot the complainant's wife once on the right side of the chest before they vanished into the darkness. The victim died on the spot and the body was referred to Concession District Hospital for post-mortem," he said.

Meanwhile, four armed robbers raided Total Garage in Masvingo and got away with a Toyota Hilux and a safe containing undisclosed amount of cash as robbers continue terrorising countrywide early last Friday morning.

The four first attacked a security guard before tying both his hands and legs with a rope. They then went to the company offices and stole a safe containing the cash which they loaded into the company's Toyota Hilux single cab vehicle (ABW3144), which was parked at the premise.

"The ZRP is investigating a robbery case that occurred at Toyota Garage in Masvingo on April 29, 2022 at about 0249 hours, where four unknown men, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, attacked a security guard at the premise before tying his arms and legs with a rope while threatening to shoot him.

"The suspects proceeded to the company offices, stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash, and loaded it into the company's Toyota Hilux single cab vehicle registration number ABW 3144, which was parked at the premise. The police later recovered the vehicle abandoned near the 43km peg along Masvingo Zaka Road," he said.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide and have since deployed CID crack teams countrywide to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities. This came after armed robbers have, in the past few months, attacked and robbed several people and business premises countrywide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the victims were killed while others were injured during the attacks.

Last week, two suspected armed robbers, who were part of a gang of eight that has been terrorising residents in Kadoma, Chegutu and Norton, were shot and killed after they attempted to attack police officers with machetes.

The two died upon admission to Kadoma Hospital due to injuries sustained when police opened fire as the gang attempted to resist arrest on Tuesday morning.

One of the gang members was arrested while five others are still at large.

The gang is linked to a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of murder in which Lucky Dube (26) allegedly struck Talent Tshuma (35) once on the head with a hammer after a misunderstanding over a cigarette at Sidzibe Business Centre, Filabusi on April 27 at around 6pm.

Police have since launched a manhunt on the suspect, who fled from the scene after committing the offence.

In a related incident, police are investigating circumstances surrounding a suspected murder case in which the body of an unknown man was found lying on a foot path near Hunyani River in Norton on Saturday. The body, which was on its advanced stage of decomposition, had its head removed.

The skull was later found about 15 metres from where the body was. Police have since referred the remains to Norton Hospital for post-mortem.