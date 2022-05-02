Zimbabwe: The Vine - Breath of Fresh Air to Arts Sector

Senior Arts Reporter

Brilliant!

History has it that in 2016, organisers of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant put up a state-of-the-art stage at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), bringing a new style to events management.

They put Zimbabwe on the Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibition (MICE) world map with the high standard.

Six years later, history has repeated itself and this time with a more advanced stage because of trendy and creative ideas. The stage was out of this world and will go down memory lane as a game changer in the entertainment and events management.

Yes, last Saturday saw the birth of another level in the entertainment history of Zimbabwe as organisers of gospel shows stunned many Zimbabweans with their stage work.

This time around, it was not a modelling pageant but the live recording of the local choral group, "The Vine" who were also launching their second album entitled "The Great Physician".

Just like the name of the group and album, it lived up to its billing.

It was a case of "The Vine" in the right yard as they displayed their prowess from the great physician, who is God.

Talent is something you cannot take away from a person no matter how rich, poor, connected or strong you are.

The talented 15-member outfit successfully launched their event very well and everything went according to the script.

Besides the event being a free for all run under the theme, "Feel Africa" where guests were expected to come clad in African attire, they understood the assignment.

It was fully packed.

The stage and lighting was perfectly done by Events Evolution who proved that given a chance with resources and time, they can definitely change the industry, competing with the international levels of the BET Awards, South African Awards among others.

What made the stage a topical issue on social media being praised by everyone was that it was clean, good light and sound.

This was not a movie script but real scenes from one well choreographed event to another.

Though they could have put side screens for the others in the VIP area to get full view.

In fact, it was as white as snow and it just needed the artistes colourful expensive designer wear to complement it.

Of which The Vine did not disappoint.

The production was at par excellence that it should have been watched by millions of Zimbabweans on national television, beamed live.

Opps! the organisers did not think of the noble idea. Only those with mobile phones taking video and posting on social media had to make noise about it.

However, the recording of show saw group director Everton Mlalazi, South African musicians Mabongi Mabaso and Mahalia Buchanan among others performing.

They put up a scintillating act.

The ice of the show was the three time Grammy award winners Soweto Gospel Choir who even kept the crowd on their feet.

Bubbly radio and television personality Rebecca Mushenje affectionately known as Becky K was the hostess of the night who flawlessly sailed through during her presentation.

South African gospel giant Benjamin Dube who was present also had to join The Vine on stage where he also invited Zimbabwean finest Janet Manyowa as they sing together as closing act.

The Vine director Everton Mlalazi thanked everyone and said it was a blessing that the show was a success.

"We thank everyone who made and more is to God," he said.

The Soweto Gospel Choir are very talented and yet very humble, it was a blessing to work with them.

Their energy is easy to take on.

It's infectious.

We were blessed working with them," he said.

Some of the songs on the album include "The Great Physician", "Inyang' Enkulu", "Pass me not oh Gentle Saviour", "Prayer", "Mngane Wami", "Psalms 94" and "Ndimi Simba" among others.

The fans also had a chance to witness the behind the scenes of the project on the big screen and where the group had to share their testimonies.