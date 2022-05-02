Senegal: Zimbabweans in Senegal Celebrate Independence

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Senegal, James Maridadi, led his compatriots based in the West African country in celebrating Harare's 42nd Independence anniversary.

It was pomp and fanfare when the Zimbabweans congregated at the Place du Souvenir in Dakar on April 22, a few days after the main celebrations were held outside Harare on April 18, for the first time since 1980.

President Mnangagwa led the main commemorations in Bulawayo.

In his address in Dakar, Ambassador Maridadi said it was critical to celebrate Independence Day since the country's freedom did not come on a silver platter.

He urged citizens to embrace President Mnangagwa's mantra, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo", saying locals know their needs better than foreigners, and should lead national development.

Patriotism, said Ambassador Maridadi, was never defined by a person's political affiliation but their love for the country, whether or not they agree with the government of the day.

Ambassador Maridadi said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa was mobilising internal resources for infrastructure development and many roads, dams, clinics and schools were being constructed while more energy projects are underway to power the various mining, agricultural and manufacturing sector projects that have sprouted across Zimbabwe.

Many Zimbabweans that benefited from the land reform programme that started in the year 2000, are now generating reasonable sums of money from tobacco, cotton and maize growing, among others.

Ambassador Maridadi said after Independence, Zimbabwe prioritised education for all citizens, which has resulted in high literacy rates.

Two Zimbabwean trained electrical engineers that were engaged as consultants in Senegal, recently helped to fire that country's only thermal power station.

This year's independence celebrations ran under the theme, "[email protected] 42 -- Leaving no one and no place behind".