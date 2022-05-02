Zimbabwe: Police Launch Another Blitz

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched another operation code-named 'Respect Other Road Users', targeting motorists who continue violating the traffic rules and regulations countrywide.

So far, police have arrested over 2 700 motorists during the ongoing operation.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing until there is sanity on the roads.

"On April 30, 2022, police arrested 1 079 more motorists throughout the country on day three of operation 'Respect Other Road Users/ Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo', bringing the cumulative arrests to 2 704.

"Motorists are advised to adhere to road rules and regulations to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads," he said.

The crackdown comes after last week, at least 70 more drivers of pirate taxis and unregistered vehicles were arrested in Harare yesterday as the operation targeting them continues in and around the city with 459 cars now impounded.

So far, over 640 drivers of pirate taxis usually called mushikashika, unregistered cars, street kids controlling traffic and vendors operating at intersections have been arrested in Harare during the major police operation aimed at restoring order to the streets and de-congesting the city.

Apart from the police, the operation included other stakeholders such as the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, Vehicle Inspection Department, the Department of Social Welfare and the four Harare Metropolitan local authorities: Chitungwiza Municipality, Epworth Local Board, Harare City Council and Ruwa Local Board.

In Harare, the operation was conducted in the full range of police districts: Harare Central, Harare Suburban, Mbare, Chitungwiza, Traffic, Harare East, Harare South and Harare North.

Of the 663 arrested, 459 are motorists who had their cars impounded, 164 were vendors, 21 illegal money-changers and 19 street kids or vagrants.

Police have been reiterating that the public must avoid boarding pirate taxis or using their private vehicles as pirate taxis as they risk falling prey to robbers.

Only Zupco buses, long distance buses and Zupco-affiliated kombis are allowed to operate as public transport.

Police in Harare Province said they were worried by the congestion during peak hours and the number of criminal cases emanating from the pirate taxis and non-Zupco kombis and buses. A number of robberies, rapes and thefts have occurred where victims fall prey to the illegal transporters who present themselves as genuine transporters.

Every week, many passengers and motorists have lost cash, cars and goods to armed robbers in separate incidents while a motorcycle belonging to the Government was stolen at a clinic in Shamva, with reports of crimes continuing to be made countrywide.

Most of the passengers were robbed after being offered lifts in and around Harare.