Zimbabwe: First Lady's Works Commended

Senior Reporter

WORK being done by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to eliminate gender-based violence (GBV) and empower women is continuously getting recognition outside the country's borders with a number of organisations seeking to partner her Angel of Hope Foundation to advance the interests of women.

Last week the Sadc regional coordinator for Empire Partner Foundation Ms Carol Shereni paid a courtesy call on the mother of the nation during which she expressed interest in working with her, especially on combating gender-based violence.

Mrs Shereni was not empty-handed as she also donated half a tonne of dish- washing liquid to the First Lady for onward distribution to women.

The mother of the nation has touched many hearts because of her unconditional love which has enabled her to transform the lives of people countrywide.

She has been leading from the front in fighting gender-based violence with a National Gender Based Violence call centre toll free line-575 to curb the scourge operating from her office.

Domestic violence often leads to broken families which also presents many social challenges.

It is because of the need to curb this that the First Lady has been engaging men countrywide to find amicable ways of resolving domestic disputes without having to resort to violence.

Through her Nharirire yeMusha and Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programmes the mother of the nation also speaks out candidly against domestic violence which affects the perpetrator, the victim and mostly the children.

"On behalf of the Empire Partners Foundation, specifically the End GBV Campaign, we have come and we have met with Amai, Her Excellency the First Lady so that we can partner with Angel of Hope Foundation in its programmes. The foundation is doing great work for women in Zimbabwe, commendable work throughout the nation and for us we are all about empowering women. We want to see gender-based violence eliminated in our nation and we want to see the women of our nation empowered economically and in other ways. This is exactly what our mother is also fighting to achieve, this is her vision, to empower women and to end GBV. We have come so that we can partner Angel of Hope Foundation so we can be a source of hope to Amai's foundation so that they can continue with the good works they are doing in Zimbabwe.

"We have also donated dish-washing liquid. We specifically chose dish-washing liquid because we are about empowering women and we know generally in our nation its women that are usually at it in the home cleaning. This is a way to say we want women to have resources that they need for them to go about the daily activities in the home," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to the organisation for seeking to partner her to build a morally upright society.

"We thank Empire Partner Foundation for its wonderful gesture and quest to work with Angel of Hope Foundation for the betterment of the womenfolk and eradication of violence. Violence has no place in our communities and let's shun it in all its various forms. The demand for the presence of Angel of Hope is increasing countrywide therefore, we are grateful for this gesture by Empire Partner Foundation," she said.

She also thanked other organisations and individuals that have partnered Angel of Hope Foundation in its quest to touch lives.

Angel of Hope Foundation has been operational since 2018, to support the vulnerable populace in accessing health services that will enable them to lead healthy lives and to assist mainly disadvantaged women and youth in gaining resources they need to be income secure and lead a dignified life