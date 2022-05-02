Zimbabwe: Police, Nurses Seethe As Govt Awards Soldiers 37 Percent Salary Hike

POLICE officers and nurses are reportedly seething after government ignored them when it awarded the military a 37% wage hike.

The adjustment will see the lowest paid soldier earn about ZW$50,000 while a policeman earns about ZW$29,000.

The security services received their salaries last week.

The salaries were not reviewed, as some of them told NewZimbabwe.com, as they had expected.

"It does not make sense that government would raise the salaries of soldiers and ignore us (nurses)," said a nurse who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation.

"What government is doing is dividing its own workforce. There is no logical explanation why it would do this when all along we have been getting almost similar amounts."

Police officers in Bulawayo told NewZimbabwe.com their superiors had told them they were not favourites with the President Emmerson Mnangagwa faction within Zanu PF.

One officer, who talked to NewZimbabwe.com, said they were told they belonged to the currently less powerful Constantino Chiwenga faction.

"We were told tirivekwa mainini (we belong to the Chiwenga faction) after the Independence celebrations at Barbourfields stadium," said the officer.

"The statement was in response to questions by officers who had realised soldiers were paid for services at the celebrations.

"This culture is not good, and is what results in the police voting against the ruling party, like what happened at Chikurubi."

The officer was referring to polling stations at Chikurubi Camp which recorded wins for opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s vice president Tendai Biti during the March by-elections.

Junior officers within the police ranks are said to be challenging their seniors over unequal treatment by government and refusing to obey orders as a result of such actions.

Recently the police put nine of its junior members on suspension after they resisted transfers to rural stations from mainly Harare.