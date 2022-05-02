Zimbabwe: Chess Boss Excited By National Tourney Development

ZIMBABWE Chess Federation (ZCF) vice president Mucha Mkangwi says his organisation is excited with the growth of their annual Minerva Open Chess tournament.

The federation's flagship tournament started on Friday and will run until Monday.

With more than two hundred participants, the tournament has three categories up for contest; Men's section, Ladies section and Development section.

Addressing the media Friday at The Venue in Harare, Mkangwi said they are excited by the progress so far.

"As a federation we are excited with the growth of this tournament, we have managed to attract more numbers than last time.

"We thank our sponsors Minerva who are committed to see the tournament growing.

"Our aim is to attract more international players, already this time we managed to attract five Zambian foreigners," he said.

A budget of US$6000 was availed by the sponsor Minerva and the big winner of the tournament is set to to walk away with US$1000.

Speaking at the event Minerva Marketing and Public Relations manager Freida Chapfika said her organisation aims to make the tournament one of the biggest in Africa.

She said: "We want to grow this tournament to be the biggest in Africa and rest of the world.

"We extend our partnership to ten years to in order for us to achieve that and obviously we will be guided by ZCF."

Emerald Mushore and Linda Shaba were crowned winners last year in the men section and ladies section respectively.