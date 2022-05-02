Eritrea: Launching of Health Sector Strategic Development Plan

At a ceremony held today, 28 April, at Asmara Palace Hotel, in which representatives of partner institutions as well as heads of UN offices in Eritrea took part, the Ministry of Health launched five years Strategic Plan.

The Strategic plan that will serve from 2022 to 2026 includes "The Third Health Sector Strategic Development Plan", "Eritrea Essential Health Care Package", "Monitoring and Evaluation Plan for Implementation of the Health Sector Strategic Development Plan", as well as "National Action Plan for Health Security".

In her keynote speech at the ceremony, Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, indicated that the national health policy, which was developed in recognition of the evolving national, regional, and global health context is consistent with the country's commitment, to maximize the health and wellbeing for all Eritreans and residents of Eritrea at all ages.

Minister Amina went on to say that the key documents are the most important tools to achieve the aspirations and expectations of the health sector of the Government of Eritrea.

Minister Amina further noted that Eritrea has made remarkable progress in the health sector and that the risk of dying before the age of 5 years was reduced by 75% and the maternal mortality ratio was reduced by 82% between 1991 and 2020, which are among the best in the developing world.

Minister Amina underlined that the third Health Sector Strategic and Development Plan is designed to provide the overall strategic and implementation framework for the health sector priorities for a period of five years (2022-2026) and to contribute toward sustainable economic growth with social equity and justice.

Dr. Berhane Debru, Director General of Policy and Plan at the Ministry of Health, on his part said that the Ministry is a ready to kick start the five years strategic plan and will have a significant contribution to the development of the health sector of the country.