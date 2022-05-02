Namibia: Woman Arrested At Airport On Heroin-Smuggling Charge

2 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

A 29-year-old Namibian woman was arrested at Hosea Kutako International Airport near Windhoek on Saturday, after more than three kilograms of heroin was allegedly found in her luggage.

This was confirmed by the police's regional commander in Khomas, commissioner Ismael Basson, who said the woman was found in possession of 3,1 kilograms of heroin, with a street-market value of more than N$1,5 million.

The suspect was scheduled to fly from Hosea Kutako International Airport to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and then on to New Delhi in India.

A charge of dealing in dependence-producing drugs has been registered against the woman, who is being detained until a first court appearance this week.

