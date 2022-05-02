Gambia: Man Sues IGP for Alleged Violation of His Fundamental Human Right

One Assan Gaye has sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General seeking court enforcement of his fundamental human right after he was allegedly tortured by some officers of the police force.

Mr. Gaye wants the High Court to make a declaration that the excruciating injuries inflicted on him by officers of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), is a violation of his constitutional rights to protection from torture and inhumane or degrading treatment, as enshrined under Section 21 of the Constitution of the Gambia. He wants the Court to make an order directing the IGP to issue a public, formal and unreserved apology to him for the personal harm inflicted on him by his agents. He also wants the Court to make an order awarding him reasonable monetary compensation for the violation of his fundamental human right under Section 21 of the Constitution.

Mr. Gaye is being represented by human rights and constitutional lawyer Malick H.B. Jallow.