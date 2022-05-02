Gambia: Africell Renew Contract With Three Artistes

29 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's leading GSM Operator, Africell Gambia Limited recently renewed contract agreements with three artistes at a ceremony held at its headquarters along Kairaba Avenue.

The three artistes are Abraham Josei, Delphina Johnson, and Awa Jobe, respectively.

Waka Jange, Africell Entertainment Promoter described the ceremony as very important, adding that Africell is doing the best by empowering the youths of this country to build stronger and better nation which falls within their cooperate social responsibility.

"Today is a big day for you, and your individuals careers as stars, you are part of the family of Gambia's star GSM company which makes you custodian of everything about this company." I hope through the opportunity provided to you, you would continue to work hard at your class and also to fulfill your agreement.

Waka also thanked Abraham Josei, who came the winner of the competition and, and Ms Delphina Johnson for their hard work.

Mbye Bittaye, also a Promoter for Africell, said these artistes have the talent and if they are supported, they would do more.

He commended Africell for supporting young people of this country, while calling on the artistes to keep up the hard work.

Christian Josei, manager for Abraham, said Africell is a great institution, not only for the Gambia, but beyond the Gambia.

