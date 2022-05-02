Liberia: GD. Gedeh Co. Health Team Launches African Vaccination Week

In an effort to maintain an immunized society, the Grand Gedeh County Health Team (CHT) has officially launched the African Vaccination Week Activity (AVWA) in Zwedru City.

AVWA was launched Thursday, April 28 at the main compound of the Grand Gedeh County Health Team.

African Vaccination Week is celebrated the last week of April, in conjunction with World Immunization Week.

The week provides the opportunity to showcase the importance of vaccines in the lives of all, and how it protects both young and old against more than 25 vaccine-preventable diseases.

This year, African Vaccination Week Activity is being celebrated under the theme: "Long Life for All", highlighting the life-saving potential of vaccines for everyone, everywhere. Yet, in Africa, tens of millions of people are still missing out on some, or all, their scheduled immunizations against diseases that have long been eradicated by vaccines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Grand Gedeh County Health Officer, Dr. Tebo Boduo lauded the Ministry of Health and its partners for the many supports they continued to provide in improving the health sector of the County.

The County Health Officer furthered that immunization plays an important part in childhood growth and development and as such, parents should attach a high level of importance and support to the immunization of their children.

Dr. Boduo called on every citizen of the county to make use of all health facilities as a means of protecting children from childhood sicknesses.

Launching the AVWA, the County Inspector who proxy for Superintendent Kai Garlo Farley appreciated the hard work of Dr. Boduo and his team adding that since he, Dr Boduo ascendancy at the County Health Team, there have been administrative coordination between him and the County Leadership. Mr. Neoh on behalf of the local authority pledged unflinching support to the CHT in making Grand Gedeh an immunized County.

Grand Gedeh County has a total population of 126,146 (2008 census) of which 17% (21,444) account for children under-five years.

The AVW activity launch brought together health partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Population Fund for Africa (UNFPA), United Nations Children International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), EPI Regional Office, and Break Through Action, and Religious Communities amongst others.