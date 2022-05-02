Liberia: Promises Kept!

Grand Gedeh County District one Lawmaker, Erol Madison Gwion, Sr., has kept one of his promises made to the people of his district prior to his election as lawmaker of that district.

The lawmaker turned over the sum of 75,000 United States dollars to the people of Tchien District Development Committee.

The above amount represents the 50% payment of his salaries for the period of three months.

Speaking to cross session citizens of the county in a jam-parked citizens' meeting, Representative Gwion said the cash is part of his 50% of his monthly salaries he promised during the 2021 by-election.

According to him, his stand for transparency and accountability will not be turned down as a lawmaker and as such, he will always be truthful to his words.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker also induct into offices members of the district development committee and charged them with the responsibility to initiate all development projects within the district noting that the committee is not for his office, but the entire district.

It can be recalled that during the by-election, he promised the district to give back 50% of his monthly salary in a notarized document, something he said, when not done, the citizens should take him to court for not fulfilling his promise.

He however clarified that his delay in coming back to the district was not deliberate, but accused some individuals in the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus for marginalizing him and preventing him from receiving his just benefit as was done to some of his colleagues that were elected alone with him.

The lawmaker is the first in the history of the county since its foundation in 1964 to give back 50% of his salary to the district.

Also the chairman of the district development committee, Rev. Richard Dweh Gbarduo lauded the efforts of the lawmaker for keeping his promise made to the people of district one, Grand Gedeh County.

He then stressed the need for collective work as a people and called for continued peace and unity amongst the people adding, that if it is done, will make their work very easy.

The clergyman also disclosed that though the committee was established under the leadership of their lawmaker, it is nonpolitical as being insinuated in the various corners of the district

Rev. Dweh noted that the committee will work for the betterment of all citizens of the district.