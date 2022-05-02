Gambia: Police Launch 'Operation Road Safety'

Following the surge in road traffic accidents across the country, the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has strategized new measures geared toward maximizing safety and security on our highways.

The GPF in its official page said the police management is now taking a holistic approach in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to avert and change the trend regarding the frequent road accidents happening in the country of recent.

Series of consultation meetings have been conducted with stakeholders including the National Roads Authority (NRA), the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, and the Gambia Transport Union among others.

According to the GPF, officers will be visible every two kilometers to observe and enforce every traffic rule and regulation which includes over speeding, vehicle roadworthiness, overloading, triangular reflectors, headlights, and fire extinguishers among others.

"The office of the IGP has also deemed it necessary to introduce an Accident Response Squad and regular highway patrols that will help reduce the spate of accidents on the country's roads. In this regard, the office of the IGP uses this opportunity to urge every road user including motorists, passengers, pedestrians and every other stakeholder, to come together and help ensure that our roads remain safe by respecting all traffic rules and stipulated regulations," the GPF states.

The Police equally warn drivers to desist from overloading, over-speeding and exhibiting reckless manners whilst driving, and said Regional Police Commissioners have been instructed to ensure these rules and regulations are enforced to the letter."