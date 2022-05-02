Nigeria: Two Dead, 23 Rescued As Another Building Collapses in Lagos

2 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The accident in Lagos happened when the residents had gone to bed, an official said

Two people have died after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos on Sunday, an official said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the southwest coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said on Monday that officials rescued 23 people - 22 males and one female.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, he added.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that they were alerted of the collapse at 9:48 p.m.

The statement added that fire fighters as well as officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Ambulance Service have mobilised to the site.

The incident happened barely two months after a building undergoing construction at Yaba collapsed killing four and injuring two.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X