Nigeria: Ebute Meta Building Collapse - Death Toll Rises to Five

2 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The number of rescued occupants remained 23.

The death toll from the collapsed three-storey building at Ebute Meta, Lagos, as at Monday morning has risen to five, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials say.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an old three-storey building collapsed at No. 24 Ibadan Street, Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta, on Sunday night at about 10.56 p.m.

The Zonal Coordinator Southwest, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, told NAN in Lagos that the deceased persons included three males and two females.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the incident in search of four of the remaining occupants of the building. (NAN)

