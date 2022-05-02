Nigeria: Two Die Trying to Retrieve Cellphone From Pit Toilet in Kano

2 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The men were trying to bring out a cellphone that fell inside the pit toilet.

A 30-year-old man, Haruna Abdullahi, and 45-year-old Adamu Danjummai died in a pit toilet at Aku Village in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State while making efforts to recover a cell phone from a pit toilet.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on in Kano.

Mr Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

"We received an emergency call from Gaya fire station at about 07:15 a.m. from one Ali Ahmed, that two men had been trapped inside a pit toilet.

"The men were trying to bring out a cellphone that fell inside the pit toilet.

"We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 07:25 a.m.," he said.

He said the victims were, however, brought out of the pit latrine unconscious and later confirmed dead while their corpses were handed over to the village head of Aku, Adamu Isyaku.

The Public Relations Officer said Mr Abdullahi entered inside the toilet with intention to pick his cellphone when he fell inside and got trapped. His brother went inside to rescue him and he too got trapped.

He said the cause of the incident was the use of cellphone in a toilet. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X