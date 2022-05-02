Liberia: Innovative Friends of Cummings Launched With Calls for Real Change

The Innovative Friends of Cummings (IFC), an auxiliary of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), has been officially launched in Monrovia by its Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The impressive ceremony held in Barnersville, District #11, was attended by hundreds of ANC supporters, and well-wishers from the Liberia Marketing Association, and other non-ANC partisan organizations.

The Innovative Friends of Cummings, established in October 2021 by ANC partisan Ciaffa Green, is an ANC political movement intended to conscientize Liberians nationwide on the imperative need for real change and to vote out the inefficient administration of President George Weah.

Elders, Women and youth groups who attended the IFC launch, spoke of the deteriorating economic situation and heightening insecurity concerns that have engulfed the country without any genuine solutions by the inept Weah administration.

Special statements of support to Mr. Alexander Cummings, as the most qualified and competent candidate for the Presidency, echoed from the various auxiliaries including the ANC Women Congress, the Youth Congress, and the Mobilization team.

Nimba County ANC Chairlady, Ms. Louis Doitoe thanked the Innovative Friends of Cummings for the laudable initiative and reaffirmed the collective support of the women of Nimba County to the presidential bid of Mr. Cummings in 2023.

Performing the official launch, ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings, thanked the organizers and members of the Innovative Friends of Cummings for the great initiative, and pledged his full support to ensuring that the Auxiliary takes root nationwide. Mr. Cummings spoke of the dire need for real change in Liberia in order to bring relief to the suffering masses due to stealing and the inefficient management of the country's vast natural resources.

The ANC Political Leader said while countries in the West African subregion are making great strides and progress, Liberia is rapidly retrogressing with serious economic and security challenges unprecedented in the country's history. Mr. Cummings reiterated that it is unacceptable for Liberia to be so rich with so many natural resources and with great human potential to see the masses living in abject poverty.

Mr. Cummings said with qualified and competent leadership combined with collective efforts and hard work, Liberians can again enjoy economic prosperity.

The ANC Political Leader called on Liberians nationwide, to recommit to real change and rescue the country from the grips of the corrupt and inept administration of George Weah.