Liberia: Complete Insult Against Muslims

opinion

Kouyateh urges boycott of President Weah's Ramadan sporting event

Shiekh Al-Moustapha Kouyateh says President George Maneh Weah's planned day-long Ramadan sporting event with Muslims at the newly constructed Invincible Sports Park is a complete insult to the Muslim community, thereby calling on all Muslims across Liberia to boycott the Ramadan soccer match due Monday, 2 May 2022.

The former Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) strong man told an exclusive interview with this paper Sunday, 1 May 2022 at his residence that the planned Ramadan soccer match is a political show up.

Sheikh Kouyateh added that the president is trying to get favor from the Muslim community ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The one time defeated Montserrado County senatorial candidate said his decision to call on his fellow Muslim brothers and sisters to boycott President Weah's planned Ramadan sporting activities is due to the president's alleged failure to recognize and grant their request for a national holiday.

"We are not children, we are not fools but people with pride and dignity and we should be treated as such. You can't continue to make fun of us," Sheikh Kouyateh said.

"We need holidays and you have refused to grant [them] on to us. Now you are calling us to assemble at the Invincible Park with you for an all-day sporting event. It's a complete insult to our religion," Kouyateh claimed.

President Weah is expected to join the Muslim community in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan as they climax one month of prayer and fasting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The holy month of Ramadan is celebrated every year by Muslims around the world and during this period, they fast for their family and country, among others.

Kouyateh claimed that President Weah does not have respect for the Muslim community, arguing that the president doesn't even give a proclamation that will prevent their children from going to school and celebrating with their families.

Meanwhile, the Liberian politician has extolled the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), and United Methodist University (UMU) for giving a one-day holiday to Muslim students attending their schools.

Kouyateh argued that these are the people that need to celebrate with the Muslims because they understand the importance of the day.

"Listen to me, if it was the UMU administration or MCSS calling us for celebration or expressing interest to join us... I could have been happy," he said.

"However, it just can't be President Weah because his activities for the Muslims [are] not something in good faith, because he does not understand the importance of the day [nor] does he care about our need and quest for a national holiday," Kouyateh noted.

He claimed that Muslims in Liberia are marginalized across the country due to the president's alleged failure to grant their advocacy for a holiday.