Liberia: Cental Urges Weah to Take Decisive Actions Against Underperforming Officials

The Executive Director at the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Mr. Anderson Miamen, has called on President George Manneh Weah to take drastic actions against every underperforming government official.

"We need timely, decisive and impartial actions against those undermining the system and depriving Liberians of improved, adequate, and inclusive services as well as a transparent and accountable society," said over the weekend on social media Facebook.

Mr. Miamen wondered when President Weah will begin timely speaking out and acting against his deviant and underachieving officials.

Miamen noted that the President has the mandate of the Liberian People and not those he has appointed, some of whom have proven to be total embarrassment to his administration but have not been dismissed or even suspended.

Miamen said whatever "love" the President has for his officials, especially the corrupt and underachieving ones, cannot and should not supersede his "love" for Liberia and Liberians.

He further accused President Weah of doing absolutely nothing to officials who continue to abuse power and are accused of corruption, adding that the president has made nearly everyone comfortable in their positions so much so that they think it is their birthright to serve in government and the positions they currently occupy.

"We won't make meaningful progress if satisfactory performance is not the basis for retaining a government job or position, but friendship, partisanship, and how connected people are to higher-ups in the system," Miamen warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cited the level of incompetence seen at the Roberts International Airport and increasing allegations and confirmed incidences of corruption at key government institutions.

"This is so sad even with very grave and disturbing allegations of corruption at critical government institutions (Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-information Services being the latest), the President has largely refused to speak out and concretely act against those involved, "Miamen lamented.

He urged President Weah to suspend and dismiss some of his officials, especially those at the center of the corruption saga at LISIGIS.

He argued that while the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is conducting an investigation into corruption matters at various governmental institutions, it does not preclude the President from suspending those involved.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia is a Liberian non-governmental organization (NGO) founded in May 2004. The organization works to fight corruption at all levels by building a culture of integrity among all people and institutions in the country, in order to improve responsiveness and accountability.