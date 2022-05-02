Liberia: Cummings Stresses Support for Youth Education

The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says supporting the education of young people and providing all needed assistance to make them productive citizens are critical to Liberia's national development agenda.

Mr. Cummings stressed that young people will also have to take greater interest in learning, engage in research work aimed at acquiring the requisite knowledge that will better prepare them as future leaders to meet the challenge.

He spoke, Friday, April 29, at the 2022 high school students' national debate championship, organized by the Youth for Change in Monrovia.

Over 320 high schools nationwide, with 120 in Montserrado County participate in the National student debate championship, organized seven years ago in 2015, to help reshift high school students' focus on more productive ventures.

The topic at the April 29 national student debate was "Should Liberia subscribe to a unicameral form of legislature"?

The ANC Political Leader lauded the organizers and sponsors of the national student debate championship and said it is an important platform for students to learn and exchange ideas, undertake research, and acquire helpful knowledge in preparing them as future leaders of Liberia.