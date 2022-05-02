Liberia: LPP Holds 5th National Congress This Week

The Liberian People's Party or LPP is expected to hold its 5th national congress from Friday, 6 to Sunday, 8 May in Montserrado County.

The gathering will bring partisans, sympathizers and well-wishers from far and near together to discuss and approve party policies and programs including pending legislative and presidential elections slated for next year.

According to the report, the party will elect a new corps of officers to replace outgoing but present leadership headed by Counselor Joseph Kolako Kpator Jallah who has served diligently.

Jallah has been LPP's Chairman for the past 17 years and is expected to contest the Lofa County's by-election as Independent Candidate for the second time running for which he has been accused of disowning the party.

He first contested the Tuesday, 8 December 2020 midterm senatorial polls in Lofa County as Independent Candidate and came second to the winner Brownie Jeffery Samukai.

But Jallah, 61, told a local radio station in Monrovia that Lofaians believe in "tradition" instead of political party (ies) politics therefore he is vying again as Independent Candidate having acknowledged being LPP's Chairman since 2005.

He said as outgoing chairman of the LPP which 5th national congress will come on this weekend he does not want to be an obstacle as the party expected to elect new leadership where he and others stop.

The LPP's Chairman (Jallah) is among five (5) applicants who have been provisionally cleared as candidates for the Tuesday, 10 May, Lofa County's senatorial by-election.

Others are Lofa and Montserrado Counties' Electoral District #4 and #12 Representatives Mariamu Fofana, and George B. Samah, and Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) Manager, Momo Cyrus.

Also, listed are Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation (LPRC) former Managing Director, Sumo G. Kupee; and Lofa County's former Superintendent, Galakpai Kortimai, whose ability to contest as Unity Party's candidate is being contested by other members of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Jallah and Kortimai hail from Zorzor District in Lofa County but the LPP chairman has educationally impacted many lives in his native land in particular and Liberia at large.

His services to humanity are numerous as he understands the cultural diversity which is cardinal to the cultural diffusion of the people of Lofa County.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Friday, 29 April, endorsed Jallah, an independent candidate vying for the Senate in the National Election Commission's announced bye-election campaign in Lofa County.

According to a statement, the CDC said 'After careful scrutiny of the background, history experience and progressive credentials of various candidates, Jallah excels in prominence as the most prepared statesman to provide Senate-leadership in pursuit of its socio-economic, infrastructural, educational and agricultural agenda for the people of Lofa County.

It went further that CDC's support for Jallah is also influenced by existing commonalities he shares with the CDC's development platform, which prioritizes the interests of ordinary Liberians, teachers, students, farmers and civil servants alike.

The CDC endorsement comes as the party continues its ongoing restructuring programs in all fifteen counties, which is to be followed by the conduct of county and national conventions throughout the country.