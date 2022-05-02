Liberia: LCC Wants RIA Management Team Dismissed

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) is calling on President George Weah to immediately dismiss the entire management team at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) for what LCC terms gross incompetence.

LCC president Bishop Kortu Brown in an interview with Prime FM over the weekend said the incompetent leadership ability exhibited at the RIA which caused SN Brussels Airlines to land in neighboring Sierra Leone due to the lack of electricity is an international disgrace.

"It's shameful that a major facility like the RIA is being poorly managed, and this should serve as a deterrence to the government. If [it does not] take action against those officials, [it] will be held liable for any disaster," said Bishop Brown.

"Everyone in recent times has been talking about the poor management of the airport and I think that situation needs concrete actions on the part of the government," he added.

The Liberian clergy indicated that the airport is the nation's premium airport and one of the most important facilities in this country, urging the government not to allow incompetent people to manage it.

According to Bishop Brown, there has to be accountability for their actions, arguing that you can't have people doing their own thing and going with impunity.

"You don't run [a] government like that. If President Weah wants his government to be taken seriously, then he must take action to avoid embarrassment," he urged.

It can be recalled that a late-night power outage on April 27, at the Roberts International Airport, forced an inbound Brussels Airlines flight to return to Freetown, from whence it came.

The incident caused panic over the safety of the passengers aboard the aircraft. The power outage, which lasted for about 30 minutes, according to RIA's Acting Managing Director, Martin Hayes, was due to a power switchover at the Roberts Flight Information Region (FIR).

The FIR provides electricity for the RIA control tower and the runway. The aircraft was scheduled to land at about 7:15 p.m.