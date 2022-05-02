South Africa: Another Season for the Premier Soccer League, Another Legal Soap Opera

analysis

The Premier Soccer League once again finds itself in court. This seasonal trend is doing more harm than good for the organisation.

The culmination of the 2021/2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet again tainted by court appearances and finger-pointing. This time it is the PSL versus Kaizer Chiefs, with their matter set to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on 10 May.

The PSL is not doing itself any favours with all the seasonal squabbles, which usually end up in court.

Spectators want to see football matters settled on the field of play. However, it seems that every season similar scenarios play out - to the detriment of the league.

The Chiefs saga started in December 2021, when Amakhosi flagged the PSL to alert them of a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena headquarters. The Amakhosi asked the league to call off their games in December after announcing that 36 staff members had been affected by the outbreak. The number would later rise above 50. The league declined the request.

The Soweto giants, with their players and technical staff hampered by the outbreak, opted against honouring two of the fixtures they had asked to be postponed - against Golden...