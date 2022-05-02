Nigeria: Lagos - PDP Screens 245 Aspirants for 64 Positions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has screened 245 aspirants for various positions, including governorship, three senatorial seats, 20 federal constituencies and 40 state assembly seats.

Daily Trust reports that six aspirants, Shamsideen Dosumu, AbdulAzeez Adediran, David Kolawole, Jimi Karmal, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo, were screened for governorship.

The governorship aspirants, it was learnt, were screened in Ibadan, Oyo State alongside those from the state by a panel chaired by a former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The state chapter screened the aspirants for other positions.

For the three senatorial districts, 12 aspirants were screened and cleared; 87 were screened for the House of Representatives seats while 140 would contest for the assembly tickets for the 40 state legislative seats.

State Publicity of the PDP, Hakeem Amode, said the smoothness of the exercise is an indication that the party was ready for the 2023 elections.