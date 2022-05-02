Nigeria: Lagos - PDP Screens 245 Aspirants for 64 Positions

2 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has screened 245 aspirants for various positions, including governorship, three senatorial seats, 20 federal constituencies and 40 state assembly seats.

Daily Trust reports that six aspirants, Shamsideen Dosumu, AbdulAzeez Adediran, David Kolawole, Jimi Karmal, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo, were screened for governorship.

The governorship aspirants, it was learnt, were screened in Ibadan, Oyo State alongside those from the state by a panel chaired by a former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The state chapter screened the aspirants for other positions.

For the three senatorial districts, 12 aspirants were screened and cleared; 87 were screened for the House of Representatives seats while 140 would contest for the assembly tickets for the 40 state legislative seats.

State Publicity of the PDP, Hakeem Amode, said the smoothness of the exercise is an indication that the party was ready for the 2023 elections.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X