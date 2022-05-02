Nigeria: Death Toll Rises in Lagos Building Collapse

Photos from the site of the collapsed building in Lagos.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, according to NEMA.

The death toll at the collapsed three-storey building at Ebute-Meta in Lagos has risen to eight, an official has said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, South-west Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the eight dead persons include five males and three females.

An old three-storey building collapsed at No. 24 Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta on Sunday night.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that they were alerted of the collapse at 9:48 p.m.

The statement added that firefighters, as well as officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Ambulance Service, have mobilised to the site.

NAN also reports that officials rescued 23 occupants from the building.

However, rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the incident in search of occupants trapped under the rubble. (NAN)