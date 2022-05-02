Nigeria: Death Toll Rises in Lagos Building Collapse

Premium Times
Photos from the site of the collapsed building in Lagos.
2 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun and Agency Report

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, according to NEMA.

The death toll at the collapsed three-storey building at Ebute-Meta in Lagos has risen to eight, an official has said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, South-west Zonal Coordinator,  National Emergency Management Agency  (NEMA) spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the eight dead persons include five males and three females.

An old three-storey building collapsed at No. 24 Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta on Sunday night.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, according to NEMA.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that they were alerted of the collapse at 9:48 p.m.

The statement added that firefighters, as well as officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Ambulance Service, have mobilised to the site.

NAN also reports that officials rescued 23 occupants from the building.

However, rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the incident in search of occupants trapped under the rubble. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X