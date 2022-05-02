Kenya: This Is How the Kenyan Passport Ranks Globally 2022

Every year, an index ranking passports is released, informing the world of countries enjoying the most travel freedom.
So what makes a passport powerful?
According to the Henley passport index, mobility score (visa-free travel) is not the only thing that matters when it comes to passport ranking. Additional factors like world reach, global perception, taxes and ability to obtain dual citizenship come into play.
The Kenyan passport is currently top 10 of the most powerful passports in Africa, on a list topped by Seychelles and Mauritius. The other countries are South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Tunisia, Namibia, Morocco and Lesotho.
Globally, the Kenyan passport does not rank as great. In terms of Mobility score - the countries that a person holding a Kenyan passport can visit without having a visa or where they can get a visa on arrival, Kenya ranks at 68th position.
Kenyan citizens can travel visa-free to 34 countries, obtain a visa on arrival or an e-visa to 33 countries and a visa is required to travel to the remaining 130 countries and territories.
With global case numbers on the decline, many nations are easing their requirements for visitors to test or quarantine. Some countries, however, currently have a COVID-19 ban on Kenyan passport holders.
Kenyan? Here are the countries you can travel to easily, and those with a COVID-19 ban.
VISA NOT REQUIRED
1) Antigua and Barbuda
2) Bahamas
3) Barbados
4) Benin
5) Botswana
6) Burundi
7) Cuba
8) Dominica
9) Eswatini
10) Eritrea
11) Ethiopia
12) Fiji
13) Gambia
14) Ghana
15) Grenada
16) Haiti
17) Hong Kong
18) Indonesia
19) Jamaica
20) Kiribati
21) Lesotho
22) Malawi
23) Malaysia
24) Mauritius
25) Namibia
26) Panama
27) Philippines
28) Rwanda
29) Saint Kitts and Nevis
30) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
31) Senegal
32) Singapore
33) Swaziland
34) Tanzania
35) Trinidad and Tobago
36) Uganda
37) Vanuatu
38) Zambia
39) Zimbabwe
VISA ON ARRIVAL & E-VISA
1) Angola (Pre-visa on arrival)
2) Bolivia
3) Burkina Faso
4) Cambodia
5) Cape Verde
6) Comoros
7) Democratic Republic of the Congo
8) Djibouti (eVisa)
9) Gabon
10) Guinea (eVisa)
11) Guinea-Bissau
12) India (eVisa)
13) Iran (eVisa)
14) Jordan
15) Madagascar (eVisa)
16) Maldives
17) Mauritania
18) Mozambique
19) Nepal
20) Nigeria
21) Palau
22) Papua New Guinea (eVisa)
23) Saint Lucia
24) Samoa
25) Seychelles
26) Sierra Leone
27) Somalia
28) South Sudan
29) Sudan
30) Suriname (eVisa)
31) Timor-Leste
32) Togo
33) Tuvalu
COVID-19 BAN
1) Azerbaijan
2) Bangladesh
3) Cameroon
4) Indonesia
5) Japan
6) Kazakhstan
7) Laos
8) Macao
9) Marshall Islands
10) Micronesia
11) New Zealand
12) Solomon Islands
13) Taiwan
14) Tonga
15) Vanuatu