Liberia to Re-Join the International Organization for Marine Aids

Saint Germain En Laye, France — Liberia's re-admittance into the global maritime organization, the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA), has been assured as the Liberia Maritime Authority has made significant strides as the world second largest ships registry in the world.

The head of the Liberian Maritime Program, Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe speaking to executives of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA), emphasized Liberia's preparedness to get re-admitted into the organization to help in galvanizing training and other navigational activities in keeping its obligations as a flag, port and coastal state.

"It is a preconditional imperative that we accede to IALA, the body that sets standards for Aids of navigation and vessel traffic management in an industry that Liberia plays a leading role. It is even more relevant now as we are making investments in the modernization of our port infrastructures to glean from the experience and knowledge of this international body", Nagbe said.

Liberia joined the organization at its formation in 1957 but was withdrawn in 1983 during the military regime for unexplained reasons, thus rendering its membership quashed and considered a non-member which has made it unable to access the many programs and activities of the organization.

According to a Dispatch from France, Commissioner Nagbe however told the gathering of executives of the organization that Liberia was now ready and prepared to get re-admitted so as to explore the many benefits that it currently has and can offer to member countries.

The Secretary General of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA), Mr. Francis Zachariae applauded Liberia for its interest in wanting to re-join the organization, noting that Liberia was an important member in its active years.

Mr. Zachariae said Liberia's overall contributions remain second to none because of its experience and expertise in the Maritime program for many years, and expressed joy over the decision to see Liberia back in its fold and thanked Commissioner Nagbe on behalf of the organization for Liberia's expression of interest in re-joining the IALA.

International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA), is an organization that deals with its consultative and technical nature and its principal aim is to foster the safe and efficient movement of vessels through the improvement and harmonization of marine aids to navigation for the benefit of the maritime community and the protection of the marine environment.

The Organization brings together representatives of the aids to navigation services of about 80 countries for technical coordination, information sharing, and coordination of improvements to aids to navigation throughout the world. It was established in 1957 to provide a permanent organization to support the goals of the Technical Lighthouse Conferences which had been convening since 1929.

The General Assembly of IALA meets about every four years. The council of 24 members meets twice a year to oversee its programs.

The Liberian Maritime Program was established in 1948 with strong support from the United States of America. In 1949, Liberia became a founding member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and has over the years played a critical role in promulgating maritime safety, security and environmental protection. The Liberian Maritime Program is currently recognized as the second largest ship registry in the world.