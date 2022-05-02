Liberia: Equip Leadership Liberia Inducts Its First Team of Officers Outside Montserrado

Monrovia — Pursuant of EQUIP Leadership Liberia's strategy to decentralize its Transformational Leadership Development Program across Liberia, six key officials were inducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Gbarnga, as leaders for the Bong County's Chapter of the program. EQUIP Leadership Liberia, is a subset of EQUIP Leadership, an international non-profit organization founded by the world's number one leadership coach, Dr. John C. Maxwell. This leadership Movement has the mandate to train leaders globally, with transformational values to effect positive change in their spaces of influence. Over six million leaders, from every nation have benefited.

Mr. Benedict Tokpa Danuweli, the national coordinator of EQUIP Leadership-Liberia inducted these leaders of the Bong County Chapter, in the various positions: Those inducted included; Silas N. Juaquellie - County Coordinator, Moses E.M.K. Tommie - Co-Coordinator, Edward Vatekeh- General Secretary, Ms. Lucia Fahnbullah - Financial officer, Aaron T. Momo - Program officer and Nakanah Kollie - Public Relations officer.

He further highlighted their passions for county transformation, their high level of structural organization and ownership of the program. "Lead transformation in the county, until value based leadership and positive behavioral change is a new normal in the county." Mr. Danuweli, charged the team.

For his part, the newly inducted Bong County Coordinator, Mr. Silas N. Juaquellie, lauded EQUIP Leadership-Liberia for the trust and confidence repose in him and noted that it was not a mistake to have selected him to lead the team in the county. "The issue of value-based leadership for a whole person is key, especially for future leaders, if we need them to fit in the proper space, those kinds of leaders' minds must be developed now".

"We are going to focus our work on molding the minds of leaders in schools, religious institutions, public and private institutions and various social groups in the county as start", the newly inducted Bong County Chapter Coordinator asserted.

He also told the audience with the team member he got on board, they are ready to make a great impact in the county. As a startup, our goals are to integrate and translate these transformational leadership skills to the cross-session of citizens in Bong County and beyond.

Considering the leadership issues we are faced with in the county, and country at large, and as an educator, what if we integrate these value-based leadership contents into the curriculum for the next five (5) years, and teach it along with the mathematics, language arts, general science, and social studies",the society will start to take a ship, Mr. Juaquellie remarked. He said educators are the technicians or engineers for the society; they need to make sure that what they construct be an example of their works. A lot of individuals are graduating with all the content areas but value-based leadership is a problem because we have refused to have it as a focus into our national curriculum; something he promised to engage authorities in education.

In separate remarks, the participants pledged their supports to work with the team in the county to achieve its desired goal.

In a related development, EQUIP Leadership-Liberia Project in partnership with Hope Alliance; has successfully concluded a two-day National Youth Development Conference for over fifty (50) innovative and active young Liberians and student leaders from four counties. The conference was held in Kakata, Margibi County, from the 29th to 30th April, 2022.

The delegates were recruited from Montserrado, Nimba, Bong and Margibi Counties with the objective of acquiring the needed skills to go back and solve identified problems in their communities.

According to the organizers, some delegates are officials from their respective student council governments, while others are current leaders of community-based youth organizations in the four counties, currently tackling different issues in their communities.

The training covered eight sessions including; Attitude, Personal Growth, Priorities, From Good Intentions to Good Actions, Relationships, Integrity, Work Ethics, and Becoming Significant.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the conference, EQUIP Leadership-Liberia and Hope Alliance Liberia (HAL) have committed to providing the necessary support through monitoring & mentorship of beneficiaries for the next year, as they embark on their journeys to solving problems in their communities.