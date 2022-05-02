Liberia: Over 2,000 to Benefit From Buah Jlateken Clinic Opening in Grand Kru County

Grand Kru County — At least over 2,000 citizens and residents, especially women and children in the indigenous (leeward) part of Grand Kru County residing in Jlateken, Jeboken, Planplanken, Iron Bridge towns and other villages, are on the verge to receive medical treatments at a very low cost.

Following the donation of L$2.1m (equivalent to US$14,000.00) by Deputy Speaker Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa for the operations and management of the Buah Jlateken Clinic in Grand Kru County, Healthnet has finally announced the opening of Buah Jlateken Clinic on Monday, May 2, 2022.

In addition to the previous L$1.7m (US$11,000), L$450,000.00 (equivalent to US$3,000) was provided by the Deputy Speaker for beddings, sanitation materials, interior decoration, and others to propel the opening of the clinic to the public on Monday.

Healthnet Coordinator Nicholas Koffa on Thursday said:

"Months ago, one of the groupings of the movements, Healthnet, was given an assignment by Deputy Speaker Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, to renovate the Buah Jlateken Clinic, which we accepted and started the project. Given the support of the people of Buah Jlateken, GKC's Health team - CHT and the CHO Dr. J. Woyee Wreh, Healthnet, the clinic is fully renovated, procured drugs and medical supplies and equipment and so far, hired professional staff and by the grace of God, will be opened officially to the public for full medical services, on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10 am."

Accordingly, during the formal program marking the opening on Monday, the District Superintendent of Buah, Mr. J. Saywoloday Doe will give the welcome remark and officially name the clinic, Mr. Benedict Togba of Healthnet will give the history of the clinic and then District #2 Coordinator Chris Joboe will proxy for Deputy Speaker and Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

Also the County Clinical Supervisor, Mr. Titus Kettor as well as the District and County Health Officers, N. Emphraim Weh and Dr. Woyee S. Wreh are among others who will make remarks.

The opening of the clinic is part of effort to build a more resilient health system in Grand Kru County by Rep. Cllr. Koffa.

The Buah Jlateken Clinic intends to provide medical assistance to anyone who needs it.

The Buah Jlateken Clinic was constructed by Sen. Peter Coleman but was never use and nearly dilapidated.

Meanwhile, the Healthnet Coordinator has further disclosed that the Deputy Speaker has continued to donate a drum of fuel to the Buah Health Center in Buah Geeken and committed to providing incentives for two non-clinical staff who are not on the payroll.