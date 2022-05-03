Morocco's King Marks Eid Al-Fitr By Pardoning 29 Jailed On 'Terrorism' Charges

2 May 2022
Radio France Internationale
By David Coffey With RFI

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned 29 people jailed for "terrorism or extremism" offences in a gesture marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

According to Morocco's justice ministry, the 29 prisoners were pardoned "after having officially expressed their attachment to the... sacredness of the nation and to national institutions, revised their ideological orientations and rejected extremism and terrorism."

Of those pardoned, 23 will be freed while the remaining six will have their sentences reduced.

The 29 are part of a total of 958 people sentenced by various courts across the country that King Mohammed VI pardoned to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of Ramadan.

#King Mohamed VI has granted a royal #pardon to 958 #prisoners and people out on bail, for the occasion of #EidAlFitr 2022.https://t.co/g2K5zRoXK4 -- Morocco World News (@MoroccoWNews) May 1, 2022

'Circle of peace': Morocco, Israel mark historic anniversary of renewed ties

Algeria ends diplomatic ties with Morocco citing 'hostile acts'

Morocco's reconciliation programme

In 2017, Morocco launched a reintegration programme called "Moussalaha", or "Reconciliation", in its prisons, targeting inmates convicted of "terrorism" who were willing to question their beliefs.

Since 2022, the security services have reportedly dismantled more than 2,000 extremist cells and made over 3,500 arrests linked to terrorism.

Morocco has largely been spared jihadist attacks since 2003, when five suicide bombers killed 33 people and wounded scores more in the economic capital Casablanca.

But in 2018, two Scandinavian tourists were murdered by militants linked to the Islamic State armed group during a hiking trip in the High Atlas mountains.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X