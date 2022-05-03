Nigeria: Shiites Rally - Police Arrested 78 of Our Members in Kaduna - IMN

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) states that 78 of its members have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command Custody during the International Quds Day rally held in Zaria and Kaduna metropolis.

According to the leadership of the group, 70 members were arrested in Zaria while eight were arrested in Kaduna metropolis on April 29, 2022.

The Kaduna representative of the IMN, Yunusa Lawal Musa, who disclosed this at a news briefing held on Monday, said one person was killed when the police attacked the procession.

He described the attack by the police on their members as "barbaric and uncivilized at a critical moment of insecurity and dissensions."

According to him, the Quds Day Rally took place in almost all countries of the world, including the United States, United Kindom, Germany, and France, among others, without any intimidation or attack.

Musa said, "This is a well known annual event, but alas, on this fateful day, Friday, 29th April 2022, the procession in Kaduna was brutally attacked with live ammunition gunshots and massive teargas resulting in the cold-blood murder of a 28-year old, Mustafa Abubakar Wagini, while nine others were seriously injured.

"70 of our people were arrested in Zaria while eight were arrested in Kaduna. Those from Zaria were also brought to the state police headquarters. Now we have 78 of our members arrested by the police."

Musa asserted that the constitution of Nigeria guaranteed freedom of Religion as enshrined under section 38 (1) and section 40, adding that their lawyers were already working to secure their release.

He appealed to all Nigerians to prevail on the government to stop the attacks and to unconditionally release the passports of their leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and that of his wife, Zeenatu Zakzaky.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, did not respond to calls at the time of filling this report.