Ethiopia: News - Fed. Govt Accuses TPLF of Plotting Fresh Attacks - Says Withdrawal From Afar, Amhara Regions a Must for Unhindered Humanitarian Access

Addis Abeba — "The federal government hasn't created any problem for the international community to deliver aid to the Tigray region but TPLF did," said the the spokesperson of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ambassador Dina Mufti said at today's biweekly press release. He also accused the TPLF of planning to inflict another round of attacks.

He then stressed that the TPLF must leave the areas it controls in the Amhara and Afar regions for the continued deliverance of unhindered humanitarian aid. On the same note, he said, "Ethiopia is facing shortages of aid from the international donors," further explaining that there have been many people in Ethiopia, particularly in Tigray, Afar, Amhara, and Oromia and also some other areas, who are in need of aid. It, however, has been a challenge to satisfy these demands, according to the ambassador. " We're lacking international donors, " he added.

The ambassador stated that the government is aware of TPLF's intentions to launch another round of attacks. While the government and other stakeholders are undertaking great efforts to end the war and restore peace and unhindered humanitarian access, TPLF's plan to wage attacks is alarming, " the ambassador noted

The media house asked the spokesperson how contradictory it is of the international community's appreciation regarding the recent declaration of a humanitarian truce on one hand and the draft of HR.3199 and HR.6600 bills on the other. " It's really a paradox that while the Ethiopian government has been doing all possible things, including the unhindered humanitarian truce, the draft of the two bills is a punitive measure. We are demanding the U.S. to drop them, " he said.

Before concluding the presser, ambassador Dina stated that 2,382 Ethiopian citizens have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia this week alone and so far over 15,300 stranded citizens have been transported to their homeland.