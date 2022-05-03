Ethiopia: News - Oromo Liberation Front Condemns Intensified Military Operations in Oromia State

Addis Abeba — In a statement released yesterday, the opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) said the Oromo people and Oromia are under unbearable constant attack in many ways since the government of Prosperity Party (PP) led by Abiy Ahmed(PhD) came to power.

"The current campaign against the Oromo people is multi- dimensional and widespread than ever aiming to damage the lives and livelihoods of every individual Oromo as well as weaken Oromo institutions and destruct the nation as a whole," OLF said.

It added that the atrocities that are being committed in the ongoing war in Oromia. The party lambasted the ruling Prosperity Party for "intentionally making Oromia a warzone."The statement recalled what it called a state sponsored violence on civilians in the Oromo special zone of the Amhara region in April 21, 2022 and said, "It is with sadness that we inform the public other shocking atrocities perpetrated by the PP regime on Oromo civilians in various parts of Oromia including Central Oromia, West Arsi, East Wollega and Gujii zones."

Full Statement