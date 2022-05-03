Nigeria: Lagos Building Collapse - More Dead Bodies Recovered As Responders Conclude Operations

2 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

"All the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene."

The death toll at the collapsed three-storey building in Lagos has risen to 10, an official has said.

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, via the agency's Twitter handle on Monday said that responders are already concluding their operations.

A three-storey building collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Metta on Sunday night.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mrs Adeseye said that 10 bodies have been recovered - six males and four females.

"24 (twenty-four) were rescued with varying degrees of injury and all in stable condition, including 2 (two) who are responding to treatment," she added.

The fire service director said the responders are about to reach ground zero of the search and rescue operations.

"All the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene," she said.

Hours after the incident was reported, the president, Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the building collapse.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X