Nigeria: NURTW Crisis - Lagos Police Commissioner Meets MC Oluomo, Istijaba

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has met with two factional transport union leaders in the state.

Mr Alabi on Monday in a statement by the command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the commissioner met with Musiliu 'Mc Oluomo' Akinsanya and Azeez Abiola also known as Istijaba.

The statement was titled, 'NURTW Imbroglio: CP Alabi Reads Riot Act To Mischief Makers'.

While Mr Akinsanya was the chairman of the Lagos NURTW before he was sacked, Mr Abiola is the state Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN).

The duo have been at loggerheads in recent years over personal and union issues.

Shortly after his suspension, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appointed Mr Akinsanya as the parks management committee chairman.

State security

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said anyone found fomenting trouble anywhere within Lagos State would be promptly apprehended and made to face the law.

"This warning has become imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to property recently experienced in some parts of Lagos State mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state," the statement read.

"CP Alabi, who has met with the major contenders - Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Azeez Abiola aka Istijaba separately in his office, where he admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law, is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in Lagos State remains intact."

Mr Hundeyin said all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical commanders have been directed to "deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility (AoR)."

Backstory

The activities of the transport groups, especially, NURTW have often led to a crisis in the state.

However, no lasting solution has been implemented by successive governments to forestall recurrence.

In January, members of the union clashed at the Lagos Island leading to the loss of lives.

Also, in February, factions within the union clashed in the Agbado area of Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos over ticket collection at the parks.

Witnesses said gunshots were heard in the area.