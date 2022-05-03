Nigeria: How I Escaped Death in Lagos Building Collapse - Tenant

A tenant at a collapsed 3-storey building on Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, Lagos, Engineer Adegoke Ogunbabi, has narrated his close shave with death, saying he was asleep when the building caved in.

The survivour, while speaking to journalists on Monday, said he firmly believed that help would come his way as the building crumbled.

Ogunbabi, who escaped unhurt, said he had been living in the building for 10 years, adding that his room was on the last floor.

He said, "I was on my bed when the building collapsed. I normally do exercise because I had a spinal cord injury.

"God was my Saviour. I slept around 7pm. A neighbour called me but I didn't pick up the call because I hate disturbance while sleeping. Someone else called me around 9.30pm. I was hearing some sound and noticed that the building was collapsing.

"I was naked. I didn't entertain fear. I was determined that whatever God wishes would happen. I was assuring myself that I would be safe and God did it. Someone came to rescue me."

Ogunbabi, who said the landlord didn't reside in the building, expressed grief over the loss of his neighbours to the tragedy.

"I feel bad that some people died, especially a young man called David. He always played with me," he added.

The building collapsed around 9pm on Sunday, trapping many occupants. While nine persons had been recovered dead so far, 23 persons were rescued as operations continue at the site.

The property was said to be distressed and notice to quit reportedly served on the residents, many of who refused to leave.