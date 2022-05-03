Tanzania: Minister Calls for Efforts to Contain Drugs Use

MINISTER of State in the Office of the First Vice-President Ms Harusi Said Suleiman has challenged public and private institutions that through consensus efforts, it is possible to fully control illicit drugs and spread of HIV/AIDS because they are cross-cutting issues.

"If each of us (legislators, public offices, and individual persons) stand firm, we can make Zanzibar a place without drugs and save our young people.

"It is also possible to attain Zanzibar without HIV/AIDS status if we continue taking right measures to control among others drug use," the Minister said during the ongoing House of Representatives Budget session for the 2022/2023.

She emphasized on collective responsibility and called for everyone's involvement in the war against drugs use.

"It is important we heighten public awareness, particularly among the young people, strengthen surveillance and enforcement of the improved laws, so that drug traffickers find no room to penetrate into Zanzibar, while also educating them about how to minimize risks of contracting HIV," she said.

According to the Ministry of Health Data (2020), HIV/AIDS prevalence in Zanzibar remains at 0.4 percentand the Isles is already on track to achieve the goal of having zero cases.

Most at risk in the population are commercial sex workers, drugs users especially those using syringes and homosexuality, where data shows that the prevalence is more than one percent.

"Importation, distribution and use of illicit drugs shouldn't be allowed because it is a disaster. For those already addicted and using drugs, we have established a rehabilitation (treatment) centre at Kidimni Village, where the youths are cared for," Ms Harusi said.

The minister also reminded legislators and members of the public about promoting the rights of people with disabilities, so that no one is left behind in the national development agenda. The house endorsed a 19.7bn/- budget for the ministry's 2022/2023 fiscal year.