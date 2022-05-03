Angola: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Expected in Luanda

2 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The United States' Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, Wednesday begins a two-day working visit to Angola to boost bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from the Angolan embassy in the US, the visit, which is due to take place from 4 to 5 May, has the main aim of boosting the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, meetings are scheduled with high-level government officials to discuss the current state of bilateral relations at all levels, under the existing strategic partnership dialogue.

