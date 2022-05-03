Namibia: Employers Disregard Trade Unions As Their Partners - Nujoma

Minister of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, Utoni Nujoma, says not all employers view trade unions as their partners and not all employers respect the dignity of their employees.

Nujoma said this in a ministerial statement on Workers Day on Monday.

The minister says not all employers respect the dignity of their employees or subscribe to the goals of decent work.

"A large percentage of Namibian workers are poorly paid and

lack protection for their health and safety. Unemployment is threatening the future of our youth," Nujoma said.

He added that the vestiges of discrimination on the basis of race, sex and disability, among others, persist in some sectors and some workplaces.

"I regret to say that there is still child labour in Namibia. Too many workers are subjected to violence and harassment at work, including gender-based violence and sexual harassment," he said.

Nujoma added that a large component of Namibian workers are trying to earn a livelihood in the informal sector, without legal protection.

"This situation must be reversed, if we are to move forward as a nation," the minister said.

Nujoma says the current situation in Namibia's labour climate does not measure up to the visions and principles set out in the nation's laws.

"I therefore strongly encourage Namibian workers to learn about the rights and protections guaranteed to them by our labour and employment laws, including the right to join trade unions," he said.

If workers are able to engage with their employers through well-

functioning democratic trade unions, they will achieve better wages, better conditions of employment and an overall better standard of living, he said.