Angola: Covid-19 - Over 600 People Vaccinated in 24 Hours

1 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, this Sunday, the vaccination of six hundred citizens, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, the highlights go to the province of Uíge vaccinating 258 citizens, Moxico with 191 and Luanda with 151.

The total accumulative points to 18.532.005 vaccinated citizens, being 12.168.085 with the first dose, 6.416.260 with taken both doses and 386.515 with the reinforcement dose

In total, 18.933.660 Angolan citizens are expected to be immune.

