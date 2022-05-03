Angola: Catamarans - North Cabotage Creates 52 Jobs

Luanda — At least fifty-two Angolan technicians are guaranteeing, since the 26th April, the regular circulation of a cabotage services between the provinces of Cabinda and Zaire, in this first phase, a number that could rise depending on the increase in frequency on this route and with connections to other locations.

Of this number, 16 professionals are part of the crew and maintenance area for the two catamarans in service on this route, 13 are at the Cabinda Passenger Maritime Terminal, for activities on board and on land, told ANGOP today the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sécil Marítima (Angolan Maritime Carrier).

Addressed about the availability of jobs in this transport segment, João Martins informed that at the Soyo Fluvial Terminal (Zaire) there are 11 technicians available to perform the same functions, and that the province of Luanda will also have 13 professionals to ensure operations from this month.

He recalled that, in 2021, Sécil Marítima (the managing entity of cabotage services) recruited and trained 91 technicians for the vessels and passenger terminals, who will be gradually integrated with the evolution of operations, both on the Cabinda/Soyo route and in the extension of services across the country.

The first commercial catamaran trip on this route took place last Tuesday, with 40 passengers on board, who had to pay Akz 15.000,00 (US $36.9 equivalent) for the access ticket to the two vessels in service, with 360 passengers each, and with trips to Tuesdays and Fridays, as part of the North Cabotage project (Cabinda, Zaire and Luanda).