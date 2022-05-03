Angola: German Companies Seek Business Opportunities in Angola

Luanda — A business delegation made up of ten companies from the Federal Republic of Germany arrives in Luanda for a visit to explore business opportunities.

The business visit is part of efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), an initiative being implemented by the Angolan Government.

The German delegation, made up of investors in the fields of transport, civil construction and public works, roads, energy and health, will hold an audience with the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency ( AIPEX), Henriques da Silva.

According to the program to which ANGOP had access, from the 3rd to the 5th of May, the business delegation will explore business and investment opportunities in the province of Cabinda, in various sectors such as agriculture, industry, transport, civil construction and public works, energy and health.