Angola: Cplp Mobility Agreement Ratified By Majority

Luanda — The mobility agreement of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), an important instrument for the life and development of the institution, has already been ratified by most of its member states, with only Equatorial Guinea missing.

The information was provided on Monday in Luanda by the executive secretary of the CPLP, Zacarias da Costa, at the end of an audience granted by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The agreement has already been ratified by Angola, Brazil, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea, East Timor, Guinea Bissau and Portugal, the country that hosts the headquarters of the organisation, founded on 17 July 199600.

"I think that very soon we can start working on the second phase which is the operationalisation of the agreement and conclude additional agreements," the Timorese diplomat told journalists at the end of the meeting.

"We are a very specific community in geographical terms. Our countries are integrated in different regional communities, we have commitments and the agreement is clear. It has to be implemented according to the specificities of each country," he said.

With President João Lourenço, as acting leader of the CPLP, Zacarias da Costa reviewed the work carried out by this body, after almost a year of Angola's rotating presidency.

"It was important to address issues related to the work developed by the Executive Secretariat of the CPLP," said Zacarias da Costa, who considered the balance "positive.

The CPLP is an organisation formed by Portuguese-speaking countries, whose aim is to deepen mutual friendship and cooperation between its members.