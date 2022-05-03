Angola: UN Recognises Angola's Efforts for Peace in Car

Luanda — The efforts undertaken by the Angolan authorities, in particular the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in the search for peace and political stability in the Central African Republic (CAR), were praised by the United Nations.

The recognition was conveyed to the Angolan Head of State by the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in CAR, Valentine Rugwabiza, who was received today (Monday) at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda.

"Angola has made a great effort towards stability in the CAR, so we give it a positive note," said Valentine Rugwabiza, a Rwandan serving at the UN.

With President João Lourenço, the diplomat discussed issues linked to the roadmap for peace in this Central African country.

The roadmap for peace in the CAR, drafted with the help of Angola and other international entities, is an instrument that the United Nations considers to be a vehicle to definitively achieve political and military stability in the country.

With regard to the current political and military situation in the CAR, Valentine Rugwabiza considered it calm compared to the years 2020 and 2021, marked by an attempted coup d'état.

"With the implementation of the roadmap for peace, the unilateral ceasefire was declared, which allowed for inclusive national dialogue and the process of demobilisation and reintegration of forces," she explained.

The UN SG representative acknowledged that much remains to be done in CAR.

The CAR has been plunged into a situation of growing insecurity since the coup d'état perpetrated by the "Seleka" group in 2013, which led to the fall of former Central African President François Bozizė.