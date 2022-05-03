Angola: Covid-19 - Us Donates Over 400,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccines

Luanda — The government of the United States of America (USA) delivered, on Friday, 497,250 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, donated through the COVAX initiative.

With the aforementioned batch, the number of doses of vaccines offered to Angola by the USA rises to 8,666,690.

According to a note from the US Embassy in Angola, the donation is part of the Biden Harris administration's global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The document states that the donation to Angola aims to protect the people from the spread off the virus that causes Covid-19, and allow the population and the government to rebuild their economy.