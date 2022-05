Luanda — The Angolan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team got the second position of the African Championship, played from the 28th to the 30th of April, in South Africa.

With 14 fighters listed, including two girls, the feat is due to the conquest of 12 medals, being four (4) gold, two (2) silver and six (6) bronze, in different categories.

In addition to Angola, the host South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia and Zimbabwe participated in the event.